Source: ZMC gazettes new accreditation fees | Sunday Mail (Top Stories)

Online Reporter

Government has gazetted registration fees for accreditation of journalists by the Zimbabwe Media Commission, with locals required to pay $600 for a new applicant and $500 for renewal or card replacement.

Journalists working for foreign media houses will pay US$150.

The rates are effective from January 1, 2021.

The fees were contained in Statutory Instrument 22 of 2021, Access to Information and Protection of Privacy (Registration, Accreditation and Levy) (Amendment) Regulations, 2021 (No. 1).

“It is hereby notified that the Commission has, with the approval of the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, in terms of Section 91 of the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act [Chapter 10:27], made the following regulations.

“These regulations may be cited as the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy (Registration, Accreditation and Levy) (Amendment) Regulations, 2021 (No. 1),”

“With effect from the 1st January, 2021, the First Schedule to the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy (Registration, Accreditation and Levy) Regulations, 2002, published in Statutory Instrument 79 of 2020, is repealed and substituted by the following,” reads part of the Gazette.