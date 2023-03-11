Source: ZMC launches elections reporting and peace journalism manual | The Herald (Local News)

Mr Godwin Phiri

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC), in collaboration with UNESCO has launched the Elections Reporting and Peace Journalism Manual to capacitate media practitioners with the necessary knowledge and skills in election reporting.

The manual is also intended to raise awareness of media practitioners’ safety when covering electoral processes and any other related activities.

Speaking at the launch of the manual in Harare this mmorning, ZMC executive secretary Mr Godwin Phiri said infused in the manual was information that will assist journalists to understand the electoral laws better thereby placing them in a better position of understanding electoral processes and equipping them to adequately inform and educate the electorate around electoral issues.

“Concerns have been raised regarding the manner in which our media handles reporting on elections in Zimbabwe. This manual we have launched today equips media practitioners with knowledge and skills about the electoral processes.

“It also provides a framework ion reporting on elections and how media practitioners should conduct themselves when it comes to political activities. The reporters should be sensitive to the needs of the common citizens and the national interest at large,” Mr Phiri said.

He said the Commission with the support of UNESCO will be rolling out massive training programmes across the country for journalists to embrace the reporting excerpts contained in the manual.