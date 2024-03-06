Source: ZNA Commander challenges 4 Infantry Brigade to stop theft of wildlife from Gonarezhou | The Herald (Local News)

Outgoing 4 Infantry Brigade Commander Brigadier General Ephias Mahachi(left) hands over the brigade flag to incoming Commander Brigadier General Cephas Gurira(right) during the handover/takeover ceremony at Vitalis Musungwa Zvinavashe Barracks in Masvingo.

George Maponga in Masvingo

Zimbabwe National Army Commander Lieutenant General Anslem Sanyatwe has challenged the 4 Infantry Brigade formation in Masvingo, to keep an eye on the country’s precious wildlife in the Gonarezhou National Park and collaborate closely with other government security agencies to stop the illegal smuggling of the country’s wildlife into neighbouring Mozambique.

Lt Gen Sanyatwe made the challenge at Vitalis Musungwa Zvinavashe Barracks( headquarters of 4 Infantry Brigade) yesterday where he was the chief witnessing officer at the changeover of command of the formation, with outgoing commander Brigadier General Ephias Mahachi passing on the reins to the incoming commander Brigadier General Cephas Gurira.

Brig Gen Mahachi is now assigned to the Army Headquarters where he is now Brigadier General, General Staff while Brigadier General Gurira was Brigadier General, Administration Staff at the Army Headquarters before his reassignment to Masvingo.

In his address at the handover/takeover ceremony, Lt Gen Sanyatwe, however, commended 4 Infantry Brigade soldiers for helping stem cross-border cattle rustling and smuggling of goods between Zimbabwe and Mozambique. The two neighbours share a long and porous border.

Lt Gen Sanyatwe challenged the ZNA to keep an eye on precious animals such as elephants, rhinos and buffaloes that were being stolen into Mozambique from Gonarezhou.

He challenged the new, 4 Infantry Brigade Commander Brig Gen Gurira to make sure the illegal driving of wildlife into Mozambique from Gonarezhou ”ceases forthwith.”

Zimbabwe is involved in joint border patrol operations with Mozambique and security agencies from the two countries work together to curb smuggling and other crimes along the border.