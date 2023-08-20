Source: ZPRA veterans call for peace during elections | Sunday News (local news)

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (ZPRA) ex-combatants yesterday called for peace in the country during the upcoming 23 August elections and urged authorities to ensure the safety of women, particularly those living in remote areas, who might have to walk long distances to get to their polling stations.

Speaking during a Press conference yesterday, ZPRA War Veterans Associations secretary Cde Petros Sibanda said the period before and after the elections should be characterised by peace and harmony, which the country’s liberation fighters fought for when they took up arms against the colonial regime.

“We want peace before, during and after the national elections. We are asking for peace among the people,” he said.

Cde Sibanda emphasised on the need to protect women and other vulnerable groups during the election.

“In our constitution there is the issue of women’s security. Whenever there are elections, we feel this should be guarded jealously. We realise that women, children, the disabled and the society at large get traumatised when there is instability before, during and after polls. Yet, we know that the mothers and children are the future of the country.

“As the country moves forward towards national elections, ZPRA veterans are appealing to all freedom fighters, war veterans to consider upholding the principles and the founding values of the liberation struggle as enshrined in the preamble of our constitution. War veterans and freedom fighters, ZPRA and Zanla, are defenders of the liberation legacy. Veterans of the liberation struggle, let us unite and protect the gains of the liberation struggle,” he said.

Representing ZPRA women ex-fighters, Cde Grace Noko said women living in remote areas should be prioritised, as they usually walk long distances, placing them at the mercy of some elements.

Cde Noko said she was disheartened by the fewer number of female contestants in this year’s elections. She said only 11 percent of candidates who successfully passed nomination to contest for National Assembly seats in the August 23 polls are women.

“There should be a 50/50 split between men and women when it comes to representation but if you look at the number of female candidates across the line, this year they are fewer, maybe because women are not considered highly. Yet women are the most in terms of numbers and they constitute the most voters. The country can never move forward if women are not included in positions of leadership.

“The women that are contesting are not guaranteed to win so maybe there will be fewer women in parliament this year and that is worrying. We have said that we will have a lesser number of women in this year’s elections but despite that, we are saying those few who will make it, let us support them. That is how we will progress as a country,” she said.