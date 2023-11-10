Source: ZRP declares war on armed robbers | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, when giving more details: “Police in Beitbridge arrested an MNH truck driver, Edison Kazingizi aged 29 at Beitbridge Border Post in connection with unlawful possession of 48 X 100 ml of Benylin Codeine, 50 X 100 ml Adyco Salterpyn and 50 X 100 ml Broncleer cough syrup.

Crime Reporter

Police have activated crack teams countrywide as well as adequate human resources to deal with criminal syndicates.

This comes after most members of two robbery gangs were arrested, with two of the robbers dead in gunfights in Harare as the police build up their successes against criminals.

In a statement national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi warned criminals that the long arm of the law will catch up with them.

“We would want to reiterate and assure members of the public that there is no going back in the fight against criminal acts in the country. Therefore, criminal syndicates will be tracked down without fear or favour.

“Anyone with information on any criminal activity should feel free to report at any nearest police station so that the law can take its course,” he said.

On Monday, a suspected robber was shot dead while his two accomplices were arrested following a shoot-out with police in Harare. The robbers were part of a gang that had been terrorising families and business premises countrywide.

One of those arrested on Monday was also linked to the US$2,7 million ZB Bank heist which occurred in 2021.

Gerald Rutizira (38), who was part of a gang that seized the money which was en-route for distribution to ZB Bank branches in Chinhoyi, Kadoma, Kwekwe, Gweru, Gwanda, Zvishavane and Bulawayo, was on the wanted list following his release on bail from remand prison.

Rutizira was rearrested on Monday with Brighton Mangondo (35) as a member of a new gang of robbers that had been terrorising families and business premises countrywide.

A third member of the gang, Tanaka Living Nyaude Madzima (29), died on admission to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals after a shoot-out with police in Riddleridge area of Harare on Monday.

Their arrests led to the recovery of a 12 bore Khan Arms shot gun at Rutizira’s residence in Southlea Park. Rutizira in turn led detectives to the Boka area where Tanaka Madzima was hiding.

A 9mm Star pistol, eight 9mm live rounds and a 0.22 RG 12 Revolver were recovered at Madzima’s residence in Frezer area, Ushewokunze.

Police also closed in on yet another gang of four, plus a fifth who died in a shootout, that robbed a motorist of a cellphone, iPad and US$250 cash last week in Southerton.

The four have so far been identified as Paul Chinake alias Pauros, Lovejoy alias Shorty, Teddie and Betto.

On Saturday, police shot and killed a fifth member of this gang after an exchange of gunfire in Chitungwiza’s Unit A suburb.

The shooting incident follows the Southerton robbery incident which went viral on social media platforms in which the complainant, who was driving a Toyota Hilux motor vehicle, was intercepted by the suspects who were aboard a Honda Fit vehicle on October 30, 2023 along Bryce Road, Harare.