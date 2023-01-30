Source: ZRP investigates ECD teacher death | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Magdalene Mandiveyi

Crime Reporter

AN ECD teacher at Budiriro 4 Primary School in Harare has been found dead on a hill in Aspindale, Mufakose.

Magdalene Mandiveyi was reported missing last week and police had been looking for her.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP is investigating circumstances surrounding the death of Magdalene Mandiveyi, who was an ECD teacher at Budiriro 4 Primary School in Harare. The deceased was reported missing and later found dead on January 27, 2023 in Aspindale, Mufakose.”

A black handbag, a black wallet containing the deceased’s national ID, a black Samsung cellphone, an Edgars card, a Jet company receipt, two pens, two markers, a payslip in the deceased’s name, US$5 cash and $1 290 cash were recovered at the scene.

“The next of kin have been advised. Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation may contact any nearest police station,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Meanwhile, police in Harare has arrested Joyce N’anga (18) and Constance Ratisai (22) in connection with a case of murder in which the victim, Elias Lundika (34) died after being hit with bricks and a cooking stick on the head at a house in Epworth last Thursday.

An altercation ensued when the victim confronted N’anga, who was his girlfriend, accusing her of entertaining other boyfriends.