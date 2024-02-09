Source: ZRP probes social media video | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Crime Reporter

Police have launched investigations into a case in which a woman was assaulted by five female suspects after being accused of having an affair with a married man in Hatcliffe Extension, Harare.

Police said they are keen to interview some of the suspects who are appearing in the video which has gone viral on social media.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations are still in progress.

“The ZRP has taken note of a video circulating on social media involving a female victim who was being assaulted by five female suspects after being accused of having an affair with a married man in Hatcliffe Extension, Harare. The case is now under investigation and the police have since arrested Mitchel Kariwo aged 18, in connection with this case.

“The victim sustained some injuries as a result of the assault and she was referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospital where she is receiving treatment. ZRP refutes news circulating on social media on the death of the victim,” he said.

Meanwhile, police are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Zeripah Kanduza, Natasha Kanduza, Fortunate Tembo and another suspect only identified as Olleen who are being sought in connection with this case.

Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.