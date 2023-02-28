Source: ZRP speaks on Muvevi charges | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Jaison Muvevi

Crime Reporter

Jaison Muvevi has not been acquitted by any courts and is still facing four counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder.

This comes after media reports that Muvevi who is accused of killing four people including a police officer, had been cleared of six murder charges.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the developments.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that Jaison Muvevi is facing four counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder. He has not been acquitted by the courts of any charges.

“His next remand date is the 8th of March 2023,” he said