Source: ZRP still probing cause of Masaya’s death | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Crime Reporter

POLICE have reiterated that they are still conducting investigations into circumstances surrounding the death of Tapfumanei Masaya (51) whose body was last month found at the intersection of Arcturus and Lobho Roads in the Cleveland area of eastern Harare.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they were appealing to the public and politicians to allow investigations to proceed without any interference.

“Reference is made to the police’s press statement dated 13 November 2023 and 14 November 2023 in connection with the death of Tapfumanei Masaya. The Police reiterates that investigations are still in progress and any relevant information will be communicated to the media and public.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police wishes to appeal to the public or politicians to allow the investigations to proceed normally without any form of distraction or interference. Current investigations, though still in motion, indicates that this is a purely murder case. Full information will be released once comprehensive investigations are concluded,” he said.

Last month, police said post-mortem was conducted to ascertain the cause of death and they are yet to release the results.