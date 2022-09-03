Source: ZRP warns criminal elements abusing the President’s name and First Family to commit crimes | Herald (Crime)

Freeman Razemba

Crime Reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has warned some criminal elements who are abusing President Mnangagwa and the First Family’s names to commit fraud, extort and theft that they will be arrested and prosecuted.

The call comes after police have received several reports involving these criminal activities.

In a statement today, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said such people will be arrested without fear or favour.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has received numerous reports of criminal acts being committed by suspects who are openly abusing His Excellency, President E. D. Mnangagwa and the First Family’s names in extortion, fraud, theft and other related criminal acts.

“The suspects are duping members of the public who include individuals, business people and companies on the pretext that they would have been tasked by the First Family or His Excellency, President E. D. Mnangagwa to fundraise or collect money for various activities which include dinner dances, workshops, land sales and other criminal activities.

” The Zimbabwe Republic Police strongly warns these individuals or groups that the law will take its course without fear or favour,” he said. Asst Comm Nyathi said arrests are being effected and these include some land barons in Harare, Banket and other towns who are openly abusing the President’ name for personal gain.

“Some criminals are extorting and confisticating property which include vehicles, land and cash for personal aggrandisement while taking advantage of His Excellency, President E.D. Mnangagwa’s name.

“The Police will in due course release the names of suspects who have been arrested and some who are on the radar of investigations and facing arrest soon,” he said.

Members of the public has since been urged to report to the Police on anyone who approaches and claims to be conducting personal or business activities on behalf of the First Family on telephone number, (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp number, 0712 800 197.