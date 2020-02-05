Source: ZSE gears up financial literacy drive | Herald (Business)

Fradreck Gorwe

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) has moved a gear up in driving financial literacy to demystify capital markets that are often viewed as a preserve for the elite.

The bourse has released its 2020 training dates for several financial literacy courses.

ZSE chief executive Justice Bgoni, has long promised to pursue a three-fold mandate, part of which speaks to the promotion of financial literacy for enhanced financial inclusion.

The training courses consist of programmes aimed at addressing issues from corporate administration basics to basics about capital markets and capital raising through the bourse.

Since focus is on growth of capital markets and promotion of an investment culture in the country, participants shall possibly be drawn from the broad business community from the corporate world, small to medium enterprises (SMEs), and individuals willing to attain a knowledge of capital markets and how they operate.

Duration of most of the courses will range from three hours to half a day, with the longest and doubtlessly most crucial being an online course on “how to invest on the ZSE,” which will commence on April 30, 2020 and is a six week long programme.

Almost similar to this course is the “How to raise money on the ZSE” course, a half-day long course set to commence on June 17, 2020 and meant to accord participants an opportunity to learn how to grow their businesses, improve on profiles and raise capital by “taking advantage of the capital raising options on the ZSE.”

Participants shall also be accorded room to acquaint themselves with how newly introduced products in the name of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS) trade on ZSE. A half-day training on these shall be carried out in Bulawayo on April 20, 2020.

Among other training courses tailor made for specific knowledge about trading on ZSE, the bourse will also impart knowledge on: ZSE regulation of transactions (February 19, 2020); Impact of the Companies Act on the ZSE listing rules (March 20, 2020); continuing obligations and price-sensitive information (May 29,2020) and Stockbroker Winter School (June 27-28, 2020).

The training programmes shall also seek to educate corporate personnel and individual investors alike on how to smooth run their operations in a sustainable manner.

Training courses tailor made for this include Introduction to invoice discounting (May 12, 2020); Effective board engagement with shareholders- investor relations for Directors (July 15-16, 2020); Corporate funding strategies training (August 25, 2020); Sustainability training (September 15, 2020); How to deliver best practice corporate governance training (November 26, 2020) and Media skills training for front-line spokespersons (October 22, 2020).

Provision shall be given for customised training on request with a minimum of 10 delegates.

Customised training shall be offered for four courses namely: ZSE listings requirements refresher training; ETF and REITS products training; Introduction to invoice discounting training, and Continuing obligations and price sensitive information training.