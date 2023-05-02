Source: ZTA clinches promotional deal with SAA | The Herald (Local News)

Wallace Ruzvidzo-Herald Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority has clinched a promotional agreement with South African Airways, which will see an improvement in direct traffic into the country.

The agreement was sealed at the Arabian Travel Market that opened in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, yesterday.

The Arabian Travel Market is a travel and tourism event aimed at unlocking business potential within the Middle East for inbound and outbound tourism professionals.

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Mr Lovemore Mazemo, who was the guest of honour at the partnership launch, said agreement would see both ZTA and SAA benefiting exponentially.

“We are keen to see the entities building up on this arrangement and increasing the traffic flow into destination Zimbabwe,” he said.

“It is such a strategic partnership that should see both parties enjoying improved business activity.”

ZTA chief executive officer Ms Winnie Muchanyuka, said they were keen to reposition the country as a must visit destination on the continent and world at large.

“We are delighted to have partnered with SAA in this region,” she said.

“This collaboration will improve direct traffic into the country particularly in the Victoria Falls and Hwange region. It is a place of interest for the market.”

Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe president, Mr Farai Chimba, said the agreement was a welcome initiative which would culminate in increased arrives, thus boosting the country’s tourism industry.

“This is positive for us, access remains the most critical link for our business,” he said. “These kind of synergies create opportunities for increased arrivals into the Victoria Falls that can be spread throughout the country.”

The event was attended by over 50 travel trade professionals who included tour operators, destinations management companies, agencies and travel writers.