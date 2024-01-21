Source: Zulu Lithium keeps eyes on production target | Sunday News (Business)

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

GIANT lithium mine in Matabeleland South Province, Zulu Lithium has remained on target to resume production by the end of February, as work on the upgrading of equipment and its system is in progress.

A technical team from Germany has been engaged and is expected to optimise the sorters to facilitate the removal of waste material that has previously led to contamination of concentrates.

Simultaneously, a new thickener is under installation that is expected to complement the floatation circuit by improving the density and flow of slurry to the float plant.

In an update released on Thursday, Premier African Minerals Ltd CEO Mr George Roach said their company was focused on Zulu Lithium and was on target to start production in February.

“We have set out a summary of the status quo. The entire focus of our company is on our Zulu project and unless there are unforeseen circumstances that I have overlooked and provided our plant suppliers deliver as expected, we remain on target to produce late in February 2024,” said Mr Roach.

According to the update, Premier Africa confirmed that Stark International Projects Limited has been engaged to upgrade the UV sorters at Zulu Lithium to include colour-based detection to complement the use of XRT.

“The upgrade is expected to be installed and operational before start-up. A technical team from Germany is expected at Zulu Lithium from 23 January 2024 to optimise the sorters and in so doing facilitate the removal of waste material that has previously led to contamination of concentrates.

“At the same time, a new thickener is under installation, and this is expected to complement the floatation circuit by improving the density and flow of slurry to the float plant.

“In terms of the ball mill and material sizing, the new ball mill that has been custom built for Zulu is expected to depart from South Africa in the last week of January 2024 and will represent the last major item to be positioned and connected for a restart of production that is still anticipated late February 2024.

By this time, an additional hydrosizer, mill discharge screen, and associated tanks, sumps and pumps are expected to have been installed,” reads the update. — @nyeve14