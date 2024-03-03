Source: Zulu lithium plant now fully operational | Sunday News (Business)

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

MULTI-commodity mining and natural resource development company, Premier African Minerals Limited owned, Zulu Lithium plant, is now fully operational with concentrates being produced from both Mica and spodumene processing sections.

The company has also conducted initial spot analysis through its internal laboratory on their concentrates, which they say has the potential to achieve the targeted lithium oxide. In November last year, the mine said plant operations had been partially suspended to allow for civil construction to commence in preparation for the installation of the 55 tonnes per hour ball mill and other associated structures.

In January, it took delivery of more steel structures for its mill installation, while targeting revenue generating production by last month following the installation of the mill and other associated structures which were expected to be completed within two months. On Thursday, the Board of Premier African Minerals Limited released an update on plant operations at Zulu Lithium and Tantalum, which revealed that the plant was now running.

“The plant is now running and concentrates are being produced from both Mica and Spodumene flotation sections. Analysis of the concentrates is underway. Several issues need attention by the plant contractors that are affecting both quantity and quality of production… The plant contractor will need to remedy this forthwith. Premier is ,however, encouraged that initial spot analysis by Zulu’s internal laboratory on the material transferred to the spodumene flotation plant, has indicated a concentrate of 6.1 percent lithium oxide (Li2O) is potentially achievable from current ore from source prior to processing known as Run of Mine (ROM),” reads the update.

Premier African Minerals Limited Chief Executive Officer, Mr George Roach, expressed confidence that the plant was on track.

“Premier believes that we are getting there. Not as quickly as Premier had hoped and with more unnecessary remedial issues than Premier had anticipated. Premier therefore, remains simultaneously encouraged and frustrated,” he said.

Premier African Minerals Limited is a multi-commodity mining and natural resource development company, focused on Southern Africa , with its RHA Tungsten and Zulu Lithium projects in Zimbabwe.