Source: Zulu Lithium upbeat on first quarter production | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

PREMIER African Minerals Limited on Tuesday said it is closer to commissioning its multi-million dollar lithium plant in Fort Rixon, Matabeleland South as major earthworks are at an advanced stage with some components of the massive plant ready to be switched on.

Giving an update on progress and developments at Premier’s Zulu Lithium and Tantalum Project, chief executive officer, Mr George Roach said despite slight delays due to heavy rains at the plant site, logistical hurdles, border challenges and ongoing relocations, they remain on track for first quarter production.

“We are in the home stretch in terms of final plant assembly and commissioning, and we remain on track to produce spodumene concentrate (SC6) this Q1 as planned.,” he noted.

He said major earthworks including tailings facility are well advanced and are not expected to cause any delay at this time.

“A particularly wet season has not helped but what has been achieved despite this and numerous difficulties associated with logistics, borders, and ongoing relocations, inter alia is quite remarkable.

“In July 2022 this was nothing but bush, today we have a mine,” he said.

Mr Roach added that he expect more significant assay results in the coming weeks and look forward to reporting on first production.

Recently, the mining firm indicated that it was in the process of relocating 26 families whose homesteads are close to the mining operation.

Land has already been identified where new homesteads will be built with the initial phase targeting five homesteads situated close to blast pits.

The company also intends to exhume two human rains for reburial.

Outlining major components of final assembly and commissioning, he noted that on floatation circuits, all major structures, tanks, associated civils are complete and pipework, electrical and pneumatic connections are now being assembled.

“Crush, sorting, screening, and milling, with the exception of the secondary crushing circuit, that is expected this week, all major components are installed and ready for power up.”

With regards to water supply, the main storage dam is at 10 meters and already contains sufficient water for ongoing operations.