Source: Zupco conductor grounds buses after stealing batteries | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

An 18-year-old ex-Zupco bus conductor has been arrested in Nkayi, Matabeleland North province for stealing two batteries from the company’s buses.

According to a Tweet by Police, Excellent Maseko stole the batteries on Saturday.

“ZRP Nkayi arrested an ex-ZUPCO bus conductor, Excellent Maseko (18) for theft of two ZUPCO bus batteries. The arrest led to recovery of the stolen batteries. The offence was discovered on 15/01/23 after the driver had parked the bus with the batteries intact at ZUPCO Depot, Belmont, Nkayi on 14/01/23 at around 1800 hours.”

Meanwhile, Police on Twitter reported that a man was killed by two assailants in Kwekwe Midlands province who accused him of bedding the wife of one of the suspects.

“The ZRP is investigating a murder case where Terrence Ndlovu (20) died on 16/01/22 at a local hospital in Kwekwe after being attacked by two suspects, Noel Sibanda and Evans (no further particulars known) on 03/01/23 at Swart Large Village, Redcliff, on allegation of having an extra marital affair with one of the suspects’ wife. #notocrime.”