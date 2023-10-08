Source: Zupco to get 500 more buses | Sunday Mail (Local News)

Tanyaradzwa Rusike

THE Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) will take delivery of 500 buses by next year, with 150 coaches set to be delivered by end of this year as part of a comprehensive plan to boost the country’s mass public transport system.

The 500 vehicles will come in three sizes — train coaches, conventional buses and minibuses — to add to the current Zupco fleet of 467.

The parastatal is also refurbishing its old buses, with 27 coaches having been completed to date. This month, the first batch of 12 buses, which are currently awaiting registration and licensing, will be delivered to service Harare routes.

The Government is bankrolling acquisition of the buses, with most of them set to be imported while others will be assembled locally.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Local Government and Public Works chief director for spatial planning and development Mr Shingirayi Mushambi said the buses will ease transport challenges being witnessed in urban areas, especially after the authorities cracked down on pirate taxis.

“Government is concerned with the plight of urban commuters. We are aware that they are arriving late at work and at home, and this situation is not what any Government would wish for its people,” said Mr Mushambi.

“Working together with the Ministry of Finance (and Investment Promotion), we are increasing the rollout of Zupco buses, particularly in cities and towns. As such, we are expecting 500 new buses to be imported. The first batch of 150 buses should be delivered before year-end.”

Rural areas, he said, will not be left out, as part of the fleet will service long-distance routes.

“Government is working on a multi-modal urban transport system, which will see rail transit, mass rapid bus system and also ensuring that the entire value chain associated with urban mass transport system is enabled, from fuel to supplies for spare parts for maintenance and the system of enabling and facilitating the deployment of rolling stock to our roads,” said Mr Mushambi.

He also urged private players to register and complement Government’s efforts to provide an efficient transport system. Zimbabwe Union of Drivers and Conductors (ZUDAC) president Mr Fradreck Maguramhinga said operators were trying to modernise their fleet, in line with Government guidelines.

“Currently, we have a fleet of over 1 000 kombis. Our short-term plan is to modernise our fleet, in line with Government’s guidelines,” he said.