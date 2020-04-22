Source: Zuva goes digital to avoid movements | Herald (Business)

Business Reporter

Energy supplier, Zuva Petroleum, has revamped its website to include features that help reduce unnecessary movement for its clients as Zimbabwe continues its fight against the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The Covid-19 outbreak has caused significant economic disruptions and necessitated a 21-day national lockdown at the end of last month, which on Sunday was extended by another 14 days to May 3.

Latest official figures show that Zimbabwe has recorded 25 Covid-19 confirmed cases and three deaths from 2 851 tests.

Zuva’s revamped website now includes a site locator, fuel finder, online application forms for partnerships, customer and Zuva Card portals and extensive information on the fuel giant’s products and services, which help to reduce physical movement in clients trying to access its products and services during the lockdown.

Said Zuva chief operating officer Zwelithini Mlotshwa: “As the world continues to evolve, we have chosen to keep moving with it. Innovation lies at the heart of our business operations. We aim to conveniently serve our customers by implementing technologies that enable the ease of doing business.

“After seeing the challenges that we are facing as a nation with the global Covid-19 pandemic, the website couldn’t have come at a better time.

“The primary objectives of our site development effort were focused on introducing new features that enable ease of doing business, aesthetics, simplifying of our content, and increasing the visibility of our offering.

“The website not only offers you what you need, but it also guides you to where you can get it in real-time. This reduces unnecessary movement during the country’s lockdown and quarantine phase.”

According to the group, the new site locator is a portal that identifies a Zuva service station closest to the customer in real-time, which also summarises each site offering, service rating, operating hours and gives clients interactive capacities.

The fuel finder feature is in line with global trends aimed at improving the situation of motorists in the country who have been spending productive hours in long fuel queues.

And the customer and card portals now allow clients and partners on the go access to Zuva’s business tools such as applying online for a service station, LPG or lubricants franchise through the application portal.

“These are just some of the many innovations we have included on our website to make the lives of our customers better, for them to experience our service with ease and to infuse into their lives, energy every day,” said Mr Mlotshwa.

Although fuel demand has declined due to the lockdown that has curtailed movement, there are some cases where motorists are still seen queuing for the commodity.