Source: Zvimba RDC dumping refuse 60km away | Herald (Top Stories)

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

ZVIMBA Rural District Council which is yet to be availed land by Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Ministry for waste management in Nyabira, is currently disposing of garbage in Banket, 60 kilometres west of the new settlement.

The council is expecting a piece of land from the responsible Ministry to set up a landfill in Nyabira, Zvimba East constituency where a sprawling suburb is being set.

Council chief executive officer, Mr Enias Chidakwa recently said the local authority was currently burdened by the task of carrying waste collected in Nyabira which is on the outskirts of Harare to the farming town of Banket, over 60 kilometres west along the Harare-Chirundu highway.

“Our dumping area which is close to Harare was sealed sometime back. This has seen the council bearing the brunt of transporting the waste collected in some parts of Harare west which are under the purview of Zvimba RDC all the way to Banket.

“This has presented challenges to the council which is currently financially incapacitated as we require a lot of fuel and constant vehicle servicing,” he told councillors and stakeholders during a full council meeting last week.

Chidakwa pleaded with the Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Ministry to release the land close to Nyabira for waste management.