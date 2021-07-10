Source: Zvishavane accident probe underway | Herald (Top Stories)

Minister Mhona

George Maponga in Masvingo

The head-on collision that killed 21 people along the Masvingo-Zvishavane highway on Monday is being investigated, with Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona saying there were too many accidents due to human error.

Of the 22 people in the two vehicles, nine from one family, only one person eventually survived after a Toyota Granvia heading towards Zvishavane burst a tyre and encroached into the opposite lane where it collided with a Toyota Wish going east towards Masvingo.

Minister Mhona visited the crash site yesterday where he reiterated the Second Republic’s commitment to continue improving the country’s roads while lamenting the continued spike in road traffic accidents caused by human error.

The minister met traditional leaders and first responders from Gondo village and extended condolences to the relatives.

He was sent by President Mnangagwa to visit the crash site and commiserate with relatives of the deceased.

He was accompanied by officials from the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe, VID and police and also took the opportunity to announce plans to roll-out awareness campaigns to curb carnage along the country’s roads.

“As you can see this accident did not take place at night. It occurred during the day and the road is not in bad shape. It’s regrettable that most of our accidents are caused by human error and we will make sure that the through the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe awareness campaigns will be carried to make sure our motorists observe road rules and regulations,” said Minister Mhona.

“It is encouraging to hear that the police have assured us that they will get to the bottom of the matter over this accident because it has emerged that one of the vehicles a Toyota Wish was not supposed to be on the road after being condemned by VID.”

Minister Mhona said President Mnangagwa’s administration was ploughing more resources towards upgrading the country’s roads to curb carnage in line with Vision 2030.

Government was helping all the bereaved families with each family getting a coffin and groceries to cushion them.

National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, who accompanied Minister Mhona, said investigations were underway to establish full circumstances about the crash.

Village head Mr Grey Zimhanyiwa thanked Government for assisting bereaved families to bury their loved ones.

He also paid tribute to Minister Mhona and other Government officials for visiting the crash site saying death was God’s plan and beyond human control.

Earlier on Minister Mhona had handed over foodstuffs to Masvingo Minister of State Ezra Chadzamira to hand over to relatives of some of the people who died in the accident.

Minister Chadzamira then handed over the foodstuffs to the Shara family in Gutu who lost nine members in the crash.

The lone survivor was yesterday transferred to Gweru District Hospital and Minister Mhona visited him.