Source: Zvishavane man loses kombi to fake madzibaba | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Freedom Mupanedemo

Midlands Bureau

A Zvishavane man yesterday lost his Nissan Caravan mini-bus after he was hired by three robbers who pretended to be members of an apostolic sect, claiming to be travelling to a church gathering.

The three, according to the police, called Mr Brighton Masukume and claimed to be elders of an apostolic sect, and wanted to hire his kombi.

“The unsuspecting Masukume then drove to the Batanai area in Mberengwa where the suspects were and found three men clad in white garments while appearing to be members of an apostolic church,” said Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko.

Mr Masukume disembarked from his mini-bus intending to negotiate the hire fare to Triangle.

“Suddenly, one of the suspects drew out a knife from his garment and threatened to stab Mr Masukume,” said Insp Mahoko. “They then dragged him to the nearby bush after another suspect also drew out a machete from his garments.”

The suspects then tied Mr Masukume to a tree using a rope and drove the mini bus away.

“Mr Masukume spent the whole night in the bush while tied to a tree, only to be rescued by passers-by the following morning around 5am,” said Insp Mahoko.

“We appeal to members of the public who might have information leading to the suspects’ arrest to approach any nearest police station.”