Source: Zvishavane road accident victims named | Newsday (News)

BY STAFF REPORTER

Police yesterday named 14 of the 22 people killed in a horror crash that occurred at the 61km peg along the Masvingo-Mbalabala Highway on Monday,

Of the 14 named, 10 are from Gutu and they include Jemitias Simpiliswe Shara (72), Faulstino Shara (61), Mazorodze Shara (37), Mudiwa Julius (39), Melania Mukaro, Magnesia Tsoka (24), Alois Munyanyi Chitambira (66), Mirirai Grace Rundare (42), Merita Machandi (64) and Mazorodze Shara.

Samuel Dube (65) from Gwayi, Lincolin Kudakwahe Muungani (26) of the Zimbabwe Republic Police Buchwa Support Unit, Felix Moyo (27) of Chivi, Richard Muparadzi (42) of Makoni and Romeo Ndlovu (24) from Zvishavane were also named among the deceased.

Meanwhile, the Insurance Council of Zimbabwe (ICZ) has offered to assist in the burials.

The accident occurred when a Toyota Granvia travelling from Masvingo to Zvishavane burst a front tyre, which resulted in the driver losing control of the vehicle and colliding head-on with a Toyota Wish travelling from the opposite direction.

Resultantly, 22 people lost their lives.

In a statement, ICZ chief executive officer Tendai Karonga said his organisation was working with the Department of Civil Protection to assist the victims and had donated $1 077 000 towards funeral and burial expenses.

“ICZ’s assistance was on an ex-gratia basis as the vehicles involved in the accident had no insurance cover to compensate the victims,” he said.

Karonga encouraged the public to use public vehicles that are compliant with the country’s regulations.

In the past, ICZ has been advocating for road safety and use of licensed public transport with liability cover.

In a related development, police yesterday said another Toyota Granvia crash had claimed the lives of three people and left 18 injured.

The accident occurred when the Toyota Granvia burst a tyre and veered of the road at the 70km peg along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway.

The three died on the spot.

The post Zvishavane road accident victims named appeared first on NewsDay Zimbabwe.