Anthrax detected in wildlife

Farayi Machamire 13 April 2017

HARARE – The scores of hippos that have died in Binga since last week

succumbed to a vicious strain of anthrax, the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife

Authority (ZimParks) said.

Villagers who have been feasting on the mammals’ carcasses could be in

danger of contracting the deadly disease.

The areas at risk are those along the Mlibizi River in Binga.

The hippos died after drinking water from the channel.

The outbreak was first suspected last week, when a dozen hippos died from

a disease with symptoms resembling those of anthrax.

ZimParks acting spokesperson Simukai Nyasha said samples were taken for

testing and lab results confirmed the presence of the disease.

The 12 carcasses were recovered at different points in the Kavira Forest

and along Mlibizi River, near the mighty Zambezi River.

“To date, 12 hippo deaths have been recorded in Mlibizi area of Binga

Rural District since March 27, 2017,” Nyasha said.

“Preliminary findings have shown that there were traces of bacteria that

cause anthrax in the samples that were analysed. Further tests are

currently being done to confirm the initial findings.”

The remote district of Binga in Matabeleland North, where villagers have

been feasting on the carcasses unaware of possible health hazards, is one

of the most arid regions in the country.

ZimParks added that they have put in place appropriate measures to

suppress the spread of the disease.

“These include making sure that the carcasses will not be opened up, they

should be left to rot intact and usually the bacteria causing anthrax dies

after three days, stopping scavengers from accessing the carcass through

covering and monitoring the remains, until the situation normalises,”

Nyasha said.

“(It also includes) stopping people from consuming the meat. Meanwhile, we

are encouraging the people in the affected area to quickly seek medical

assistance if they suspect any symptoms of anthrax.”

Nyasha said a joint taskforce has been educating the district on the

dangers of consuming animal carcasses.

“A team of officials from National Parks and Wildlife Management

Authority, Forestry, Environment Management Authority, the Health ministry

and veterinary department has already been constituted to educate

communities on the dangers of consuming meat from the dead hippos and also

on general wildlife conservation issues,” Nyasha said.

Officials discourage eating game meat from the affected area, especially

animals found dead, he said. Even if anthrax is not present, the animals

could have been poisoned by poachers.

Livestock in the area are being vaccinated, and health officials in

surrounding districts are on high alert.

In humans, anthrax manifests itself in three forms and can affect the

skin, stomach, intestines and lungs.

With proper medical treatment “deaths from this type of anthrax are rare”.

Anthrax outbreaks can turn deadly as they did back in 2004 in Malilangwe

Wildlife Reserve, killing over 90 percent of some of the wild herbivore

populations.

Spores of the anthrax bacterium, bacillus anthracis, can live in soil for

several years and infect grazing livestock, and subsequently people.

