Black fungi destroys giant baobab trees

Bernard Chiketo 1 January 2017

CHIMANIMANI – A mysterious black fungi epidemic threatens to wipe the

giant baobab trees particularly in Nyanyadzi, Chimanimani district.

Forestry Commission Provincial Manager Phillip Tomu said his organisation

was concerned and conducting studies on the impact the bacteria could have

on baobab populations.

“We are aware and carrying out some studies on effects of fungi and its

impact on baobab species in Zimbabwe especially in Nyanyadzi area,” Tomu

told Daily News on Sunday in an interview.

Worryingly their demise could pull the rug from locals’ livelihood and

economic foundations because almost every part of the tree is useful.

Its bark is used to make mates and various other artefacts; its leaves are

used as relish; its seed roasted to make coffee, its fruit used to make

porridge, something they fall back on during droughts and its seedlings

are harvested for its juicy bulb roots.

Although the bacteria is a mystery to locals, in South Africa it is listed

among the major threats to baobab trees as it has an impressive

resilience in arid regions as it has the capacity to live for more than a

thousand years.

South African farmers have been reporting of blackened and dying trees for

several years now with resultant studies pinning the problem on the fungi.

Debarking of the tree for making mates and other ascetic artefacts is the

biggest predisposition to the bacteria that is threatening baobab across

the southern African region, scientists say.

Mike Wingfield of the University of Pretoria who participated in one of

the studies said their working theory was that the fungus only takes hold

when a tree is already damaged.

“One theory is that elephants are damaging them,” Wingfield, the director

at Pretoria’s Forestry and Agricultural Biotechnology Institute.

“I think elephants eat and damage, the stems of the trees… and then

these secondary organisms start to infest on them.”

It is however human, not elephant damage, that are combining to distress

the plant locally.

And in Nyanyadzi, the theory is proving to be true because instead of

elephants its locals who routinely debark the trees to make mates giving

room for infection by the fungi which appears to be spread by wind.

“The disease initially attacked damaged trees but it’s spreading to other

trees,” Environment Africa’s Lawrence Nyagwande observed.

Extended drought may also be stressing the trees, reducing their ability

to withstand the fungus, a local environmentalist Moses Chimedza warned.

“Although baobab is amazingly resilient and is like a cactus in that it is

spongy and stores up water in its bulging stem it is vulnerable to

draught.

“Nyanyadzi area has not had any meaningful rain in a long time and has

been experiencing extremely high temperatures due to weather extremes that

come with climate change which could possibly have a cumulative effect of

weakening them against disease,” Chimedza said.

Worryingly, locals are professing ignorance about the risk their

activities are posing to the survival of the tree species they depend so

much on for their livelihoods.

Gideon Chiurwi, a Nyanyadzi villager said the disease appeared from

nowhere and has been spreading more notably over the past few years.

“We used to count trees with this conditions in one hand but currently

almost every other tree is affected.

“This will affect us so much. Nyanyadzi is famed for its crafts and these

trees are the source of our livelihoods,” a downcast Chiurwi said.

National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe Eastern Region director Paul

Mupira, whose organisation has investigated the regeneration challenges of

the tree as there are very few young trees in the area said the situation

was dire.

“Baobab regeneration is under severe strain because of the mysterious

disease with the few plants that take root are destroyed by livestock and

people also use the small plants as vegetables.

“There is need to continue research to adequately inform any

interventions,” Mupira says.

