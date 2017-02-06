Source: Desperate baboons feed on tobacco – DailyNews Live

Bernard Chiketo 5 February 2017

HURUNGWE – Intelligent and thus highly adaptable, baboons have added

another cuisine to their growing menu of delicacies, this time the

country’s most priced cash crop – tobacco.

With agricultural practice lacking concern for ecological balance, these

Chocma monkeys are reaping revenge on farmers’ lack of regard for the

environment as they have begun raiding tobacco fields in Hurungwe as they

run out of food due to land clearing for farming and forest razing to cure

the golden leaf.

“Fruit trees have been cut down destroying baboons’ food sources. They are

now eating tobacco, which was previously unheard of.

“This is a message from our ancestral spirits that our custodianship of

the environment has not been properly handled,” Chief Chundu said.

Like in most traditional communities across the country, baboons here are

considered sacred and killing them is prohibited.

“Farmers are having to watch their tobacco fields more than anything

else,” the chief said.

Baboons’ flexibility around pollution impacts and ability to thrive in

human-altered habitats is growing to legendary status.

Baboons have also for years now been a menace in the most unlikely of

environments – timber plantations, due to their uncanny ability to

experiment with various plants for food.

After environmental scales were upset for profit in the establishment of

pine plantations, which drove out their natural predators – pythons,

leopards, crowned eagles and crocodiles – their population grew

exponentially and with depleted food sources, they discovered the delicacy

of pine tree bark – severely threatening the viability of the ailing

industry.

Now stripping particularly pine trees for their sweet juice, the baboons

are eating into the timber industry’s profits.

Timber Producers’ Federation (TPF), however, acknowledges the significance

of the Chocma menace.

The problem has been growing. And the whole forestry industry is grappling

with it with little success.

In the late 90s, the Forestry Commission’s commercial arm and Border

Timbers even tried to play dirty by using a seven generation poison to try

to bring the exploding population under control.

This was abandoned because of its devastating impact to the already

disrupted commercial forest ecology.

Borders Timbers admits it is in a fix.

“Baboon damage to plantations has been on the increase over the last 10

years.

“This has resulted in high tree mortality and significantly reduced yield

per hectare.

“Several control methods to reduce the damage are currently under trial at

both company and industry level in Zimbabwe,” it says on its online

portal.

The total area with reported baboon damage in Zimbabwe amounted to 5 317

hectares in 2004, according to a TPF unpublished report entitled Review of

baboons, baboon damage and baboon control in plantation forests of Eastern

Zimbabwe.

“The extent of baboon damage in Zimbabwe, expressed as the total

percentage of area damaged by baboons as a function of the total area

planted to pine for the period 2000-2004 has escalated from 10,8 to 13,3

percent despite harvesting activities removing damaged trees,” the report

noted.

According to an even earlier unpublished article by the Bindura University

of Science Education entitled An evaluation of the methods baboon damage

assessment in pine plantations in the Eastern Highlands of Zimbabwe, the

timber industry was having actual volume losses of 50,45 cubic metres per

hectare annually.

Baboon pestilence has been affecting rural areas more severely though.

In Buhera, villagers are having to guard their homes at all times as

baboons are fast developing taste for chickens and goats, while the fields

also need to be watched – stretching human resources.

Jaspen Gurupa, a village head under Chief Nyashanu, said some people are

now abandoning some fields as they have become impossible to protect from

marauding troops of baboons.

“Some families have abandoned some of their fields which are at the edge

of mountains because they had become nearly impossible to protect, opting

instead for fields that are further into the community,” Gurupa said,

adding that the primates are increasingly becoming brazen, hunting for

food even right into the village.

In Hurungwe, however, the community is now aware and are actively trying

to re-establish heterogeneous forests that can sustain baboon populations

and stop them from encroaching into human settlements.

The community is already in a tree planting frenzy.

At Chitindiva Primary School in Chief Chundu’s area has, over the past two

months, planted over 900 trees.

Chamunorwa Govero, a senior teacher at the school, says apart from

planting indigenous fruit trees and others with medicinal value, they are

also raising nurseries for fast growing exotic trees for farmers to use in

their tobacco curing barns.

“We have 3 200 gum trees in our nursery that are ready for distribution

into the community for the establishment of woodlots from where they can

harvest them for use in curing tobacco,” Govero said.

The environmental consciousness has been triggered by Carbon Green Africa

– a private company that negotiated lucrative carbon credit sales that

are benefitting Kariba belt communities through a project designed to

reduce carbon emissions through desertification and degradation.

Titled Kariba REDD+ Project, the initiative has allowed communities

leaders to realise that the region can still make money through

sustainable agricultural practices while cashing in on their standing

trees.

“The communities we are working with have been inspired by the fact that

they can convert their clean air and standing forests into money without

breaking any sweat,” Carbon Green Africa managing director Charles Ndondo

said.

For successful regeneration of forests which is hoped to limit human and

animal conflict that is costing the agricultural sector millions of

dollars in losses, responsible farming practices says Hurungwe District

Council’s social services department chairperson Jealousy Matesanwa who

coordinates community projects from carbon credit sales, said.

“We would want everyone to be conscious of their farming activities on the

environment and adopt conservation farming methods to limit the current

wildlife and human conflict that is coming to the fore with baboons

developing a taste for tobacco,” Matesanwa said.

