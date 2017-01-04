Source: Poachers decimate Zim elephants – DailyNews Live 04 January 2017

Farayi Machamire

HARARE – Elephant population in northern Zimbabwe’s Sebungwe District has

declined by 75 percent due to poaching in the last decade, a wildlife

conservation group Bumi Hills Foundation (BHF) has said.

BHF – a non-profit organisation based in Kariba – said poaching was

wreaking havoc in wildlife sanctuaries and hunting reserves.

“Just 10 years ago there were 15 000 elephants living in the Sebungwe

region. As a result of poaching there are just 3 500 left today,” the

Foundation said.

“We need to reverse this trend in 2017. As a result of the escalating

levels of wildlife poaching in the Zambezi Valley areas, there has – in

recent years – been a huge increase in the number of individual

organisations working to combat the threats and to assist the Zimbabwe

Parks and Wildlife Authority to carry out their mandate of protecting the

nation’s natural areas and the wildlife within them,” BHF said.

Zimbabwe’s elephant population is estimated to be around 82 630.

Government says the country’s current stockpile of ivory weighs about 70

tonnes and is worth approximately $35 million.

Officials contend that if sold, the money generated will plug a huge

financial hole.

Zimbabwe had hoped to be allowed to sell its ivory stockpiles to raise

badly-needed funds for conservation.

However, its efforts hit a brick wall at the recent 17th meeting of the

Conference of the Parties to Cites in South Africa.

The global conference that governs wildlife trade voted overwhelmingly in

two secret ballots against the proposal.

Environment minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri did not hide her frustration

over what she viewed as a “punishment” for the country’s “good

conservation deeds”.

Muchinguri-Kashiri had hoped to be allowed to sell ivory stockpiles to

raise badly-needed funds for conservation.

“…keeping this resource in our armoury which is very expensive and also

taking care of this wildlife which is also expecting us to put in

resources which are in our armoury, we feel that’s unfair,”

Muchinguri-Kashiri said then.

“Each country has their sovereign rights and people make choices but what

we don’t appreciate is those same countries trying to impose their choices

on us because we have done so well,” she said.

Muchinguri-Kashiri felt that trade bans were futile and have in the past

not prevented species from extinction.

However, Zimbabwe Conservation Task Force chairman Johnny Rodrigues is

adamant that there is need to close ivory “trade and penalise the

importing countries (or else) these majestic animals are going to be

extinct in the next ten years.”

Still, others believe countries sitting on healthy ivory stockpiles should

be allowed to trade legally to dampen the demand for poached tusks.

A recent report by African Elephant Status Report noted that Zimbabwe’s

total elephant population had declined by 9 000 but remained relatively

stable amid a surge in poaching.

The report put Africa’s elephant population at around 415 000, a decline

of around 111 000 over the past decade.

