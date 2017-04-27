Source: Zimplats, govt in talks over land grab – DailyNews Live

Ndakaziva Majaka 27 April 2017

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s largest platinum producer, Zimplats, says it is in

discussions with government over an impending compulsory acquisition of 28

000 hectares of its land by the State.

The Alex Mhembere-led platinum mining company yesterday said while

government had already made moves to grab the land and use it “for the

benefit of the public,” the group was still engaging the President Robert

Mugabe-led administration over the issue.

“… The operating subsidiary lodged an objection to the proposed

compulsory acquisition. The operating subsidiary is, however, currently

engaging the government of Zimbabwe on the matter,” Zimplats said in a

notice accompanying its results for the quarter to March 2017.

In January, government issued – through a Government Gazette – a

preliminary notice giving fresh notice that it intended to compulsorily

acquire the land located within Zimplat’s special mining lease area.

Ignoring various warnings from market experts that the move will put

investment-starved Zimbabwe on a collision course with foreign investors,

Mugabe’s government repealed all previous notices issued in respect of its

proposed compulsory acquisition of the land, unleashing a fresh threat to

the miner.

This is despite the fact that Zimplats – majority-owned by South

Africa-based Impala Platinum (Implats) – had filed opposing papers urging

the courts to throw the case away on a technicality.

Zimplats contends that, under the 2006 release of ground agreement, “it

was accepted by both the government and Zimplats that the ground that

Zimplats remained with was required by Zimplats to achieve its expansion

objectives.”

However, government has completely ignored this, threatening the Australia

Stock Exchange-listed company about impending expiry of the miner’s

25-year special mining lease granted to its successor BHP Minerals

Zimbabwe in 1994.

The 28 000 hectares has been lying idle for years and government intends

to acquire and re-allocate it to prospective miners who are keen on

extracting platinum for the country’s economic growth.

Market watchers say it is this treatment of a firm that has spent nearly

$4,6 billion – $533 million of this in taxes and royalties – in the

country since 2002 that will spook many investors.

Meanwhile, Zimplats realised $21 million from the disposal of $34 million

Treasury Bills (TBs) received in settlement of a debt owed by the central

bank.

Its revenue for the three months decreased six percent to $131,2 million

from the previous quarter mainly due to lower 4E metal sales volumes while

profit for the quarter after royalties surged 105 percent to $42,2

million.

The redevelopment of Zimplat’s Bimha Mine remains on schedule to reach

full production this month.

“A total of $32 million had been spent on the project as at March 31, 2017

against an approved total project budget of $92 million.

“The development of Mupani Mine (replacement mine for Ngwarati and Rukodzi

mines) is on schedule targeting to reach the ore contact by May 2020 and

full production in August 2025.

“A total of $8 million had been spent on the project as at March 31, 2017

against an approved total project budget of $264 million,” the company

said.

