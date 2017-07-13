Source: Zim’s tobacco exports tumble – DailyNews Live

BUSINESS WRITER 13 July 2017

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s tobacco export earnings tumbled two percent to $266

million by July 7 on lower prices and demand, an industry official said.

Tobacco is Zimbabwe’s single largest export commodity, ahead of platinum

and gold.

Andrew Matibiri, general manager at Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board

said Zimbabwe – which exports 90 percent of its tobacco – sold 172 million

kg, which is 3,6 percent lower compared to 178 million kg received in

prior year.

Average price per kg stood at $2,94 which is 0,3 percent lower compared to

the prior year. In 2015 the average price per kg stood at $2,73 down from

$3,11 in 2014.