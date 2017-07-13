Source: Zim’s tobacco exports tumble – DailyNews Live
BUSINESS WRITER 13 July 2017
HARARE – Zimbabwe’s tobacco export earnings tumbled two percent to $266
million by July 7 on lower prices and demand, an industry official said.
Tobacco is Zimbabwe’s single largest export commodity, ahead of platinum
and gold.
Andrew Matibiri, general manager at Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board
said Zimbabwe – which exports 90 percent of its tobacco – sold 172 million
kg, which is 3,6 percent lower compared to 178 million kg received in
prior year.
Average price per kg stood at $2,94 which is 0,3 percent lower compared to
the prior year. In 2015 the average price per kg stood at $2,73 down from
$3,11 in 2014.
COMMENTS
Smoking is bad for your health. And – finally – we are seeing govts everywhere pushing to make that common news for everyone. Tobacco will slowly follow oil and coal as part of our murky past. Not the future.