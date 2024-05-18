Source: 𝐒𝐢𝐤𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐚 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐬 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐞.

Parliament says the country’s security apparatus should launch a fully fledged investigation into the statements made by opposition figure Job Sikhala in Geneva, Switzerland while addressing at a United Nations human rights platform. Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Chairperson Energy Mutodi says Sikhala cannot go unpunished for statements he made which he says are false claims.