Source: 𝗠𝗻𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗴𝘄𝗮 𝗺𝗲𝘁 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗕𝗶𝗹𝗹

Zanu-PF National Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha has confirmed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa held a meeting with nine retired senior military officers who have raised objections to Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3.