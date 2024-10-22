Source: 𝙈𝙣𝙖𝙣𝙜𝙖𝙜𝙬𝙖 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙙 2017 𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙥 𝙩𝙤 𝙖𝙫𝙤𝙞𝙙 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙨𝙚𝙘𝙪𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙂𝙪𝙠𝙪𝙧𝙖𝙝𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙞 𝙢𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙖𝙘𝙧𝙚𝙨 – 𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙚𝙧 𝘾𝙄𝙊 𝙙𝙞𝙧𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙤𝙧 𝙨𝙖𝙮𝙨

A FORMER deputy director general in the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) has made sensational claims that President Emmerson Mnangagwa, his deputy Constantino Chiwenga and late Fifth Brigade commander Perrence Shiri planned the 2017 coup just after their central roles in the Gukurahundi genocide, to avoid prosecution.