Source: 10 perish in Nyamapanda road accident | The Herald December 21, 2019

Asst Comm Nyathi

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Correspondent

AT least 10 people died on the spot when a commuter omnibus veered off the road following a tyre burst along the Hara­re-Nyamapanda highway yesterday.

The accident occurred at the 186-kilo­metre peg.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident.

He however, could not shed more light saying more information will be made available today.

ZBC news online quoted Mudzi District Development Coordinator Mr Robert Muzezewa saying three of the critically injured had been transferred to Pariren­yatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare, while the other victims were