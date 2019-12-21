Source: 10 perish in Nyamapanda road accident | The Herald December 21, 2019
Blessings Chidakwa Herald Correspondent
AT least 10 people died on the spot when a commuter omnibus veered off the road following a tyre burst along the Harare-Nyamapanda highway yesterday.
The accident occurred at the 186-kilometre peg.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident.
He however, could not shed more light saying more information will be made available today.
ZBC news online quoted Mudzi District Development Coordinator Mr Robert Muzezewa saying three of the critically injured had been transferred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare, while the other victims were
10 perish in Nyamapanda road accident
Newer PostLand is ours forever, says President
Older PostMubaiwa to spend Xmas behind bars
COMMENTS