Source: 100-day cycle projects pay off | The Herald December 18, 2019

Cletus Mushanawani Senior Writer

CONTINUOUS monitoring of 100-Day Cycle projects is paying dividends as 98 projects were implemented by 19 ministries during the third cycle.

Of the 98 projects, 46 were on target, 35 below target with an acceptable range of deviation, while 17 were below target.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa said projects that were not completed will be rolled over to the next cycle.

“Under the Infrastructure and Utilities Pillar, 6 384 prepaid electricity meters were installed countrywide. 42 institutions among them schools, clinics and services centres as well as homesteads were electrified in rural provinces.

“Five base stations were installed and commissioned in Beitbridge, Mutare, Bindura, Binga and Nyanga,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Government also facilitated the widening and completion of Pembi Bridge in Mvurwi which will help to transport bulk goods to the Kanyemba area which was identified as one of the country’s Special Economic Zones.

The bridge had become a black spot and its construction had dragged for a long time.

The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works has come up with an integrated development plan that is already being circulated among key stakeholders on the development of Kanyemba on the basis of eco-tourism, as this will be sustainable and allow co-existence of people and wildlife.

The plan will also see the development of a higher order resort town that caters for local and regional support facilities, as well as act as one of the major gateways to Central Africa.

Under the Social Development Pillar, Minister Mutsvangwa said a total of 453 tonnes of maize, five tonnes of beans, 23 tonnes of cow peas and 1,9 metric tonnes of sorghum were harvested at Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services prisons across the country.

“Under the food production programme involving the country’s prisons and correctional services, 305,6 hectares of maize planted to date represent 82 percent of the targeted 437 hectares,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

To ensure sustainable tobacco growing, a total of 10 million tree seedlings were planted in Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West to provide wood for tobacco curing. The fight to control animal diseases is also continuing and five million doses of Newcastle disease vaccines were produced, said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Meanwhile, Minister Mutsvangwa has assured the nation of adequate fuel supplies during the festive season and the coming year.

Cabinet assures the nation that necessary steps are being taken to ensure that the fuel situation is normalised during the festive season and beyond.