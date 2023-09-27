Source: 10th Parly opens Tuesday: President Mnangagwa -Newsday Zimbabwe

The First Session of the Tenth Parliament of Zimbabwe will be officially opened on October 3, NewsDay has learnt.

According to section 145(1) of the Constitution, the First Session of Parliament after a general election must take place at a time and place determined by the President and “being a date no later than thirty days after the President elect assumes office”.

“Now, therefore, under and by virtue of the powers vested in me as aforesaid, I do, by this my Proclamation, fix the New Parliament Building, Mt Hampden, as the place in which the first session of the Tenth Parliament of Zimbabwe shall be held; (b) 12 o’clock noon on Tuesday, the 3rd October, 2023, as the time and date on which the first session of the Tenth Parliament shall begin,” read the Government Gazette released yesterday.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa was controversially declared winner of the August 23 harmonised elections, with main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa challenging the results announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec).

According to Zec, Mnangagwa polled 52,6% of the presidential vote while Chamisa garnered 44%. The latter has launched a diplomatic onslaught for fresh polls supervised by Sadc and the African Union.