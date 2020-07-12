Source: 14 Covid-19 positive returnees escape quarantine | The Sunday Mail

Thupeyo Muleya

Beitbridge Bureau

FOURTEEN Covid-19 positive deportees from South Africa escaped quarantine in Beitbridge on Friday.

Four of them have since been arrested.

The escapees were among 273 people deported from South Africa last week.

They are Mercy Ndou (32) and Patience Mudau (26) both from Chaswingo Beitbridge; Tumelo Nyathi (24) from Chief Staudze’s area in Beitbridge; Innocent Sibanda (20) of Chipise Beitbridge; Venson Siwela (33) of Magwegwe, Bulawayo; Brenda Magayisa (31) of Dulivhadzimu, Beitbridge and David Mubvumbi (23) of Gokwe.

Others that ran away are Tapiwa Moyo (29) of Mberengwa, Godfrey Moyo (26) and Wiseman Ngwenya (31) from Beitbridge, Morgen Moyo (23) of Madaulo Beitbridge, Alex Mbedzi (35) of Chipise Beitbridge, Thatho Mazibeli (20) of Masera Beitbridge and Calvin Bete (25) from Chivhu.

The group was at National Social Security Hotel, which is being used as a quarantine facility.

Police are yet to name those who were arrested yesterday morning.

Beitbridge Covid-19 Task Force chairperson Mrs Skhangaziwe Mafu-Moyo said the police had notified them that they were pursuing the other escapees.

“The police are busy pursuing them through their given addresses and contacts,” she said.

“We believe they will catch up with them soon.

“We advise people to notify either the police or health workers should they locate these people who have tested positive for the Covid-19.”

Police officer commanding Beitbridge chief superintendent Tichaona Nyongo was not available for comment.

However, the chief superintendent recently told parliamentarians from the joint committees on Local Government, Peace and Security that there was need to erect barbed perimeter fence at the NSSA Hotel to minimise cases of people escaping.

“The other challenge we have with escapees is that they would have provided false names and addresses upon arrival.

“We have tried to pursue several people but more often we hit a brick wall,” said Chief Supt Nyongo.