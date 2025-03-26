150 000 youths in Harare to receive ICT training

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Joseph Madzimure

Zimpapers Politics Hub

AT least 150 000 youths in Harare are set to receive training in Information Communication and Technology (ICT) through the Digitruck and Digital Skills Ambassador Programme, Minister of State for Harare Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Charles Tawengwa, has said.

The initiative, launched recently by President Mnangagwa, seeks to enhance digital skills and promote inclusivity in the digital economy across the nation.

It focuses on empowering communities to embrace technology.

The programme’s first beneficiaries are youths in Mbare, where 68 students graduated with certificates in ICT training during last Friday’s ceremony at the Mbare Renewal Project.

In Mbare alone, the initiative is expected to benefit 10 000 youths, with no prior qualifications required to enrol.Minister Tawengwa said the Government is dedicated to transforming lives through ICT. He announced a new mobile digital literacy campaign designed to ensure access for all.

“The campaign will provide digital education and support to communities nationwide, ensuring no one is left behind,” the Minister said.

The Digi-truck will be instrumental in delivering ICT training to remote areas, helping improve digital literacy and access to online services.

Minister Tawengwa said the initiative has potential to combat issues like drug abuse among youths.

Chairperson of the Mbare Renewal Projects, Mr Oliver Olembe Vellem, expressed confidence in the programme’s impact.

“We expect more youths from Mbare to acquire ICT knowledge for free. We have constructed an ICT lab for their use,” he said. Mbare Ward 3 Councillor, Cde Simbarashe Chanachimwe, committed to providing free internet access for residents, reinforcing the importance of digital education in improving local livelihoods.

The Mbare community is witnessing significant changes as local youths engage with this Government-initiated digitalisation programme, viewing it as a vital opportunity to participate in the global digital economy.