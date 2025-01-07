Source: 19 hippos die along Zambezi Valley –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) has launched investigations into the cause of 19 hippopotamus deaths recorded in the Sapi Safari Area and Chirundu, along the Zambezi Valley, over the last three months.

In a statement on Tuesday, ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said they have roped in other stakeholders to assist in investigating the hippo deaths in the Zambezi Valley.

“Samples have been taken and sent for lab testing and we are waiting for the results,” Farawo said.

Last month, four rhinos and several other wildlife species succumbed to water contamination at Lake Chivero.