Source: 2 die during New Year celebrations –Newsday Zimbabwe

TWO Harare women died under mysterious circumstances while celebrating the new year on Monday morning in the Mabvuku suburb, police have disclosed.

In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the incident occurred at Kasi Kasi Bar in Tafara at around 1am where close to 2 000 people were celebrating the New Year.

He said initial reports indicated that the road leading to Kamunhu Shopping Centre and Tafara suburb was completely blocked by the crowd and haphazardly parked vehicles.

“The police were called in and tried to control the situation with difficulty due to poor lighting. At about 0300 hours, an informant alerted police about a crowd and three women lying within the vicinity of Kasi Kasi Bar and the main road which links Mabvuku and Tafara,” Nyathi said.

He said the women were taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where they were pronounced dead.

Nyathi also cautioned the public and media against rushing to conclusions since investigations were currently on going.

“The police are also awaiting a full post-mortem result on the possible cause of death of the victims. The ZRP condemns the unruly behaviour exhibited by motorists and the general public during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Mabvuku,” he said.

Nyathi implored liquor outlet operators to put in place measures to ensure there is adequate parking space for patrons to avoid chaos and stampede during commemorations of major events.