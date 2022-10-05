Source: 2 nabbed for drugs, python skin –Newsday Zimbabwe

ONE suspect has been arrested at the Victoria Falls International Airport for unlawful possession of heroin.

In a statement yesterday, police national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Shaik Zeenat Khatoon Rafiq (43) on October 1, 2022 at Victoria Falls International Airport for unlawful possession of 9,2kg of heroin.

“The suspect, who intended to board an Ethiopian Airline to Addis Ababa en-route to India, was found with 9,2kg of heroin stuffed in the lining of her travelling bag at the airport scanning point.”

Police acted on a tip-off to track the suspect.

In an unrelated matter, police on Monday arrested a self-proclaimed prophet for unlawful possession of a python skin.

Paul Mashava (37) was arrested in Chipinge for unlawful possession of a python skin rolled in a plastic and stashed in a toolbox in his bedroom in Gaza.

In Beitbridge, police arrested a cross-border transporter, Obvious Moyo (34), for unlawful possession of 50 by 100ml of Benylin cough syrup, which was hidden underneath other luggage in a Toyota Hilux truck with a foreign number plate.

Moyo is suspected to have been using drug peddlers to transport contraband from South Africa to Zimbabwe.