2 nabbed for drugs, python skin

ONE suspect has been arrested at the Victoria Falls International Airport for unlawful possession of heroin.

In a statement yesterday, police national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Shaik Zeenat Khatoon Rafiq (43) on October 1, 2022 at Victoria Falls International Airport for unlawful possession of 9,2kg of heroin.

Police acted on a tip-off to track the suspect.

In an unrelated matter, police on Monday arrested a self-proclaimed prophet for unlawful possession of a python skin.

In Beitbridge, police arrested a cross-border transporter, Obvious Moyo (34), for unlawful possession of 50 by 100ml of Benylin cough syrup, which was hidden underneath other luggage in a Toyota Hilux truck with a foreign number plate.

Moyo is suspected to have been using drug peddlers to transport contraband from South Africa to Zimbabwe.

