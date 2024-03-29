Source: 20 Young Women Linked To Madzibaba Ishmael Found In Harare Hideout
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched an investigation into a perplexing case involving 20 young women.
In a statement issued on Thursday, 28 March, the ZRP said these women were discovered hiding at a secret house in Marimba, Harare.
The investigation centres around a religious shrine associated with Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongerwa.
Madzibaba Ishmael is the leader of a Johanne Masowe eChishanu Apostolic religious sect.
His shrine, located in Nyabira, has drawn attention due to its alleged involvement in the disappearance of these young women.
It is believed that these 20 young women were taken from Madzibaba Ishmael’s shrine.
The ZRP is now investigating why these women were taken from the shrine, what purpose the secret house served, and those responsible for the removal of the young women.
As of now, specific details about the circumstances leading to the women’s disappearance and their subsequent discovery remain undisclosed. Police said:
The ZRP is investigating the circumstances in which 20 young women believed to have been taken from Madzibaba Ishmael’s shrine in Nyabira have been found hiding at a secret house in Marimba, Harare this afternoon. More details to be released in due course as police officers are currently attending the scene.
COMMENTS