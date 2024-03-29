20 Young Women Linked To Madzibaba Ishmael Found In Harare Hideout

Madzibaba Ishmael is the leader of a Johanne Masowe eChishanu Apostolic religious sect.

His shrine, located in Nyabira, has drawn attention due to its alleged involvement in the disappearance of these young women.

It is believed that these 20 young women were taken from Madzibaba Ishmael’s shrine.

The ZRP is now investigating why these women were taken from the shrine, what purpose the secret house served, and those responsible for the removal of the young women.

As of now, specific details about the circumstances leading to the women’s disappearance and their subsequent discovery remain undisclosed. Police said: