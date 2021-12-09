Source: 20 ZUPCO buses for Mashonaland East Province | The Herald

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Mashonaland East Province today received 20 buses under the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) as Government fulfills its promise to avail affordable and reliable public transport to commuters.

The buses will ply routes to be determined by the people of Mashonaland East Province.

They were commissioned by the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Province, Dr Aplonia Munzverengwi at a ceremony held at Rudhaka Stadium, Marondera.

Senior provincial officials from Mashonaland East and also from Zupco graced the commissioning where Dr Munzverengwi thanked the New Dispensation under President E.D. Mnangagwa for living up to its promises.

“I am greatly honoured to be officiating at this handover ceremony where Mashonaland East Province is receiving 20 buses from the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Dr. E.D.Mnangagwa. It is indeed a promise that he made some time back and as a people’s President, he has fulfilled that promise.

“The buses we are receiving today will ply routes to be determined by us the people of Mashonaland East. The deployment will come after we have collectively submitted information on route assessment based on where we feel we can achieve the greatest good to the greatest number.”