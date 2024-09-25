2025 Independence celebrations set for Gokwe Nembudziya 

Dr Muswere

Mukudzei Chingwere

Herald Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S 45th Independence celebrations will be held at Nembudziya Growth Point in Gokwe North district, Midlands Province, Cabinet announced yesterday.

To prepare the venue for next year’s Independence celebrations on April 18, Government has ordered relevant departments to rehabilitate key infrastructure, including upgrading the Kadoma-Sanyati-Nembudziya road that leads to the venue.

This year’s celebrations were held in Manicaland and the rotation of the celebrations is in line with President Mnangagwa’s mantra of “leaving no one and no place behind”.

Speaking after yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said before settling for Nembudziya, assessment visits to identify suitable venues were undertaken by a technical team of the Cabinet Committee on State Occasions and National Monuments.

Dr Muswere said the technical team visited three possible sites in Gokwe North: Nembudziya Open Space Ground, Tshoda, and Chireya Business Centre.

In Gokwe South the team considered Machakata, Cotton Marketing Board Nemangwe/Sesame and Manoti Business Centre. In Mberengwa Chizungu High School, Danga/Mposi Business Centre, Chingoma High School, Mataga Growth Point open space, and Zvomukonde High School grounds were considered.

Cabinet noted that hosting the celebrations in the Midlands Province showed a commitment to President Mnangagwa’s mantra of “leaving no one and no place behind” and would see massive infrastructure development in a marginalised district of the Midlands.

“Nembudziya Open Grounds at Nembudziya Growth Point in Gokwe North District will be the venue for the 2025 National Independence Celebrations,” said Dr Muswere. “Nyamuroro High School, about 5km away, will be the venue for the Children’s Party. Nembudziya High School grounds will be the venue for the Independence Gala.

“Cabinet approves the implementation of the Nhimbe/Ilima road rehabilitation programme, as complementary to the traditional independence preparations and that ZINARA should fast track disbursement of fuel and other resources for the programme.”

Cabinet also directed that “roads in the competing three districts be rehabilitated and upgraded and, should resources permit, other roads in the province be also considered as part of the normal programming of the 45th National Independence Celebrations”.

“Specifically, Kadoma-Sanyati-Nembudziya road be rehabilitated and upgraded under the Nhimbe/Ilima road rehabilitation programme. This route provides the main and shortest access, that is Harare-Nembudziya and Gweru-Nembudziya,” said Dr Muswere.

He said Mtapa Hall, Wha Wha Prison, Connemara Prison and Sikombela former detention camp would be considered places of significance in the Midlands and that all graves of heroes and heroines at Midlands provincial and district shrines were to be spruced up.

The main objective of the technical visits was to identify an open space of not less than 5 hectares that could accommodate the national Independence celebrations, and host the Children’s Party and the Independence musical gala.

Dr Muswere said the technical committee recommended the places of historical significance.

“It is at Mtapa Hall in 1964 where ZANU held its first congress and resolved to take up arms against the white settler regime. The late President Cde R.G. Mugabe and other nationalists were once detained at the notorious Wha Wha and Sikombela Detention Centres.

“Cabinet approved that the Independence Torch rally should pass through these areas on its way to the venue of the Independence Celebrations.

“In addition, the graves of heroes and heroines lying at the provincial and district heroes’ acres will be spruced up”.

The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works was set to launch the Nhimbe/Ilima road rehabilitation and the Kadoma-Sanyati-Gokwe-Nembudziya Road would be the priority project for Midlands Province.

The programme involves all local authorities in a province identifying a priority road and pooling together resources to implement the project.