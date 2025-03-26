2025 Women’s Football Awards: Innovate Change Highlights This Year’s Top Nominees

Innovate Change follows major events like the Women’s Football Awards, ensuring that fans stay up to date with the biggest stars and emerging talents making an impact.

Hosted by Gabby Logan MBE, Jamie Carragher, and Eni Aluko MBE, the ceremony will highlight on-field excellence and the crucial work being done behind the scenes, emphasizing the ever-growing influence of women’s football on a global scale.

A celebration of women’s football excellence

The Women’s Football Awards have grown into one of the most important events in the sport, recognizing the players, teams, and professionals who are driving women’s football forward. With rising global interest, record-breaking attendance, and increased investment, the game is reaching new heights, and these awards aim to celebrate those leading the way.

The 2025 edition will honor outstanding performances from clubs, emerging stars, and influential figures who have made a lasting impact on the sport. From top players to dedicated coaches and industry professionals, this event highlights the excellence and progress of women’s football over the past year.

Top nominees for 2025

The shortlist includes some of the biggest names in women’s football across various categories, from established superstars to rising talents.

Player of the year

Lauren James (Chelsea) – A dominant attacking force and key player for club and country.

– A dominant attacking force and key player for club and country. Alessia Russo (Arsenal) – A highly skilled forward, making a strong impact for Arsenal.

– A highly skilled forward, making a strong impact for Arsenal. Bunny Shaw (Manchester City) – One of the top goal scorers in women’s football.

International player of the year

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) – Two-time Ballon d’Or winner, a global icon in women’s football.

– Two-time Ballon d’Or winner, a global icon in women’s football. Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid) – A young sensation impressing in Spain’s top league.

Young player of the year

Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea) – A promising talent showing great potential at Chelsea.

– A promising talent showing great potential at Chelsea. Lenna Gunning-Williams (Tottenham Hotspur) – A rising star in the Spurs squad.

Manager or coach award

Robert Vilahamn (Tottenham Hotspur) – Leading Tottenham to a strong season.

– Leading Tottenham to a strong season. Emma Hayes (Chelsea) – One of the most decorated managers in women’s football.

Best club of the year

Chelsea – A dominant force in domestic and international competitions.

– A dominant force in domestic and international competitions. Manchester United – A rapidly growing club in the women’s football scene.

– A rapidly growing club in the women’s football scene. Arsenal – A club with a strong legacy and continued success.

Off-the-pitch contributions recognized

The Women’s Football Awards go beyond recognizing players and teams; they also highlight the professionals working behind the scenes to promote, develop, and expand the sport.

Broadcaster or journalist of the year: Alex Scott – Former player turned leading football analyst. Karen Carney – One of the most respected voices in football media. Hayley McQueen – A key figure in women’s football coverage.

Off the pitch award: Debbie Hewitt (FA Chair) – Driving progress in the governance of the sport. Charlotte O’Neill (Manchester City Women’s Managing Director) – A leading figure in club development.



These categories emphasize that women’s football is thriving not just on the pitch, but across the entire football industry.

How to vote and watch the event

Fans have the chance to vote for their favorite nominees by visiting the official Women’s Football Awards website. The event, set for May 1, 2025, in London, will bring together some of the most influential figures in women’s football, celebrating those who continue to elevate the game.

With excitement at an all-time high, the 2025 Women’s Football Awards will be a milestone event, honoring players, coaches, and professionals who continue to push the sport to new heights.