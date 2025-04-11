25-year marriage falls apart over unpaid bride price

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Violet Chenyika

A Harare woman has taken her husband of 25 years to court alleging that he insults and sexually harasses her.

Ms Happiness Moyo made the allegations against Mr Tedious Mudzana at the Harare Civil Court on Thursday.

She accused Mr Mudzana of insulting and sexually harassing her yet he did not pay the bride price to her family.

“We have been staying together as husband and wife for 25 years, and we have five children. He never paid any money to my family as bride price in all those years.

“He verbally and sexually harasses me in public. He insulted me after I paid his medical bills, saying that it makes up for the money he paid for my mother’s burial,” she said.

In his defence, Mr Mudzana did not deny the allegations but argued that his wife has been refusing him conjugal rights for six months.

“I have no issues with the order, but she has been refusing me conjugal rights for over six months now. She also refused my proposal to marry another wife.”

Presiding magistrate Ms Meenal Narotam ordered Mr Mudzana not to insult and sexually harass Ms Moyo.