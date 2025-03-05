Source: 3 500 schools connected to internet -Newsday Zimbabwe

GOVERNMENT says it has connected at least 3 500 schools to the internet to bridge the digital divide between rural and urban learners.

Several schools, especially those in rural areas, lack access to the internet, a development which results in learners lagging.

This is further worsened by the high cost of internet at a time when school-based projects require the use of internet.

ICT minister Tatenda Mavetera, however, said the ministry managed to connect 3 500 learners to bridge the digital divide among learners across the country.

“3 500 schools now have a Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) internet. An audit is ongoing to assess the need for Low Orbit Satellite connectivity,” Mavetera said in a statement.

“373 tablets handed to junior parliamentarians, 410 computers handed to rural district councils. The initiative marks a substantial step forward in providing reliable internet access to educational institutions.”

She said this was part of the ministry’s 2030 strategy that would see 1,5 million young people receiving digital skills training.

Mavetera said these strategic policy priorities reflect Zimbabwe’s dedication to fostering a robust and competitive ICT landscape.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa last year launched the reviewed 2022-27 National ICT Policy, the Smart Zimbabwe 2030 Master Plan and the National Broadband Plan to align Zimbabwe’s digital landscape with global standards and address pressing challenges facing the sector.

The updated ICT policy focuses more on infrastructural development, research, innovation and management.

Authorities argue that the revised policy demonstrates Zimbabwe’s appreciation of technology’s pivotal role in economic development.

However, critics say Zimbabwe’s ICT policy does not address issues such as high data costs and limited internet connectivity in remote regions.