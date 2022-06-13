Source: 3 bogus land owners nabbed – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY TREVOR MUTSVAIRO

THREE men have appeared before a Harare magistrate to answer to allegations of duping a home seeker.

John Levendale (51), Gilbert Mufusire (42), Richard Mudhanda (58) on Friday appeared before magistrate Denis Mangoshi.

They were remanded in custody to today for bail application.

It is alleged that last month, the trio connived to fraudulently sell a residential stand in Grobbie Park, Hopely, measuring 24,288 hectares.

The trio purported that Levendale was the owner of the residential stand and advertised the sale in a WhatsApp group.

Aaron Kamanja saw the advertisement and showed interest in buying the stand and sent an agent to view it.

After viewing the stand, Kamanja communicated with one of his clients, Farook Esmail, who placed an offer of US$420 000.

According to court papers, the trio and Kamanja arranged a meeting at Jiti Law Firm Chambers to examine the property documents.

The meeting took place on June 1 and when Kamanja was perusing the documents, he noticed that Joshua Chimanda was the legal owner of the stand.

Court papers further indicate that documents were sent to Chimanda to confirm whether he was, indeed, selling the stand, but he denied that the property was for sale.

Chimanda then pretended as if he had not noticed that the documents were fake and alerted the police.

The court heard that on June 8, the trio met Kamanja to finalise the sale and when all the documents were signed, the police came in and arrested

the trio.