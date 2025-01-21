Source: 3 injured after Fire Brigade truck crashes into another vehicle while rushing to accident scene – Zimbabwe News Now

HARARE – In a freak coincidence, three people were injured on Monday when a Harare fire brigade vehicle was involved in a road crash in Borrowdale suburb as crew rushed to attend to the scene of a serious road traffic accident involving a commuter omnibus which left 25 people injured.

Confirming the misfortune, police said 25 people were injured in a head-on collision involving a Toyota Hiace Kombi and an Isuzu Light truck with no passengers on board along Domboshava Road.

“The ZRP confirms a serious road traffic accident which occurred on 20 January 2025 at around 7.45AM along Domboshava Road opposite Philadelphia School, Borrowdale, Harare,” police said.

“25 people were injured when a Toyota Hiace Kombi with 23 passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with an Isuzu Light truck with no passengers on board.”

Police said the accident was caused by the kombi driver who, according to witnesses, attempted to overtake another vehicle in the face of oncoming traffic.

The injured were rushed for treatment at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Police said three more people were injured when a fire brigade vehicle with six passengers on board collided with a Nissan March with three passengers on board along the same road.

Police urged drivers to be “safety conscious on the roads”.