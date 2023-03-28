3 Mberengwa armed robbers jailed 21 yrs

Source: 3 Mberengwa armed robbers jailed 21 yrs –Newsday Zimbabwe

THREE Mberengwa men have been sentenced to a combined 21 years in jail for robbing a man at gunpoint.

Alford Namusimundo, Macdonald Moyo and Nkosilathi Jabangwe pleaded guilty to the offence when they appeared before Gweru magistrate Christopher Matuture last week.

The court heard that on June 2 last year, the three hatched a plan to rob Dungeni. They used a pistol and stole 10 tonnes of gold ore and two phones from him.

Meanwhile, police have urged the public to report corruption cases happening in their communities.

“Corruption is a great issue, not just to one department, but the whole nation. If members of the public suspect that someone is involved in corruption, they should report to the police,” Mudzve said.

