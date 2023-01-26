Source: 3 Mudzi murder suspects nabbed –Newsday Zimbabwe

THREE Mudzi gold panners who last month allegedly killed a villager following a misunderstanding over beer were nabbed at the weekend while hiding in a forest.

Brothers Clever (24) and Trymore Mudzengerere (22) and Freddy Gireya, all of Chamburuka village, under Chief Chikwizo, on Monday appeared before Mutoko magistrate Elijah Sibanda facing a charge of murder and were remanded in custody to February 6.

The State opposed bail arguing that the accused persons were a flight risk since they had been on the run after committing the crime.

According to court papers, on December 26 last year, the trio had a misunderstanding with the now-deceased Tungamirai Munyangwa over opaque beer.

Clever reportedly struck the deceased with a beer bottle and he fell down. The other accused joined in and assaulted the deceased by trampling him on the neck and head.

He died on the spot and the trio fled from the scene.

Efforts to arrest the accused were fruitless after they retreated to gold panning sites in the forests of Mudzi until January 21 when police raided their hideout.

Nathan Majuru represented the State.