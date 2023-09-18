Source: 3 nabbed over 21-tonne scrap metal theft -Newsday Zimbabwe

THREE suspects have been arrested for allegedly stealing 20,76 tonnes of scrap metal valued at US$6 693.

Last Mavhuma (27), Mbuso Ndlovu (21) and Bothwell Ndoro (44) pleaded not guilty to unlawful entry and theft when they appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa on Friday last week.

Ndoro was granted US$300 bail, while his colleagues were remanded in custody to September 29 for trial because they are of no fixed abode.

“I live on the streets,” Ndlovu told the court.

It is the State’s case that on September 2, the accused broke into Gemona Properties in Throngrove, Bulawayo, stole the scrap metal and hired a truck from Leo Mwinde.

“I received a call from my director who informed me about the situation at one of our premises along Khami Road and there was Ndlovu at the crime scene,” Douglas Dhliwayo, a security officer at the property said.

Dhliwayo said Ndlovu was arrested on September 12 leading to the arrest of his colleagues two days later.

“The accused showed us where they had sold the goods,” he said.

A security offers at Panel Link Manufacturing, Never Jokonyo, also told the court in a statement that on September 12, the complainant came asking for scrap metal which was stolen from his warehouse. Jokonyo also said the complainant identified the scrap metal stolen from their workplace.

“I recall on September 4, they sold us 5,46 tonnes valued US$1 356 and on September 7 they came again with 7,8 tonnes valued US$2 652 and they were paid cash,” Jokonyo said.

In a statement, Knowledge Sipanera manager at Homestead Steels said the suspects on September 3 delivered 5,3 tonnes of scrap metal valued US$ 1 525.

“They also came on September 9 with a white DAF truck carrying 2,2 tonnes valued US$660 and were paid in cash,” Sipanera said.

A report was made to the police leading to their arrest.